RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A student at Lead Mine Elementary School was found with a gun on campus Tuesday, according to school officials.

A call came around 12:12 p.m. about a student having a gun on campus, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The gun was loaded, according to RPD.

The Wake County Public School System sent out a message to families on Tuesday afternoon, saying a staff member reported seeing a student in possession of a firearm.

School officials say law enforcement was quickly notified and the gun was confiscated from the student.

Following a thorough investigation, Wake County Public School System security revealed the student did not mean to cause harm at the school, but instead wanted to show the gun to classmates, school officials say.

Police say parents and students can report safety concerns to Wake County’s anonymous tip line at 919-856-1911.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.