Toddler hit by vehicle in Garner on Christmas night has died, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The 2-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle on Christmas night in Garner died from his injuries on Tuesday, Garner police said.

The incident was reported just before 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1600-block of Woodland Road, according to police.

The investigation has so far revealed that the child was hit when he ran into the road while his family was loading up their vehicle on the shoulder of Woodland Road.

The toddler suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and had been in critical condition at UNC Hospital before his death.

According to investigators, neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash. Everyone involved in the incident remained at the scene and has been cooperative with the department’s investigation, police said.

According to a crash report, the vehicle struck the child at 30 mph while driving in a 35 mph zone.

The investigation remains active and police said that once it’s completed, they will speak with the district attorney’s office regarding any possible charges.

“This is a truly tragic incident. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the child and our thoughts and prayers to all involved,” said Garner Police Department Lt. Kevan Anderson.

Police have not released the name of the child. CBS 17 is not releasing the identity of the driver since no charges have been filed at this time.