2-year-old taken to hospital after being hit by car in Garner, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police said a 2-year-old child was hit by a vehicle on Christmas night.

The incident was reported just before 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Woodland Road, which connects Timber Drive and Vandora Springs Road, according to police.

Police did not say if the child was hit while in a driveway or in the road.

Police blocked off the road near Hillbrook Court Saturday night after the incident. A Toyota Prius was seen stopped in the street behind the area blocked by police. Debris could also be seen in the road.

Woodland Road has a 35 mph speed limit and is lined by homes.

The child was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment, police said.

Police did not say what injuries the child suffered or the toddler’s condition.