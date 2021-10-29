‘Too soon to lift’: Wake County using data tracker to determine the end of mask mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As Cary and Fayetteville opt to lift their mask mandate, Wake County said Friday it was “too soon” to lift theirs.

The county said it would use two key metrics to determine when the time was right: the rate of positive cases in the county and the level of transmission, tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC guidance calls for indoor masking anytime community transmission is high.

Wake County, along with most of the state’s counties, still has high rates of community transmission. The CDC uses percent positivity and the total number of new cases per every 100,000 residents per day over a seven-day period to determine that.

In a statement, Dr. José Cabañas, the county’s Chief Medical Officer, said “Currently, our positivity rate is 3.45%, which is great, because it’s below the desired 5% threshold. But Wake County remains at a high level of community transmission of COVID-19. We need to see that drop to a moderate level before we can recommend lifting the mask mandate.”

Wake County is currently seeing nearly 104 new cases per 100,000 people. It would need to reach 50 new cases per 100,000 people to fall down to a ‘moderate’ transmission rate.

Wake County officials said it along with the towns of Garner, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville, and Zebulon would keep the current mask mandate.

The City of Raleigh has its own mask mandate. It remains in place for now as well.