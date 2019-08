NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 04: Adam Jones and Maynard Keenan of Tool performs onstage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival – Day 3 at Randall’s Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In support of one of the most anticipated rock albums in recent memory, TOOL will return to Raleigh.

The announcement comes the same day as the release of TOOL’s album “Fear Inoculum” – their first in 13 years.

TOOL will play in Raleigh on November 24. The venue has not been announced.

The tour date list was posted to the Facebook page of Paul Ferguson, drummer of Killing Joke who will tour in support of TOOL.

This story will be updated.

