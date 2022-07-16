RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday dozens of drivers were practicing all sorts of stops and turns, as the B.R.A.K.E.S. teen driving program rolled its way into Raleigh.

“This is not synonymous to driver’s ed — this is your next, top-tier driving school,” said Michael Baker, an instructor with the program.

The school’s name stands for “Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe,” and it teaches real-life situations that young drivers could face behind the wheel.

“One of the courses includes distracted driving, teaching them the importance of never driving distracted or impaired,” Baker said. “We have another course called skid control, where we are putting the teens through a scenario where they lose traction of the rear tires.”

Teens get behind the wheel with an instructor in the passenger seat, and practice quickly changing lanes, speeding up and slowing down, and much more.

“You have to use your brakes in different ways than you would expect, you have to steer around random things and objects in your way,” said one teen driver, Jack Weldy.

The program was designed to have the drivers practice these things over and over so that when they’re out on the real road, they’re ready.

Instructors say they’re so passionate about it because of how many teens are injured or even killed, in car crashes yearly.

“About 30,000 people a year die in motor collisions, I would dare to say that if 30,000 people died a year in airplane crashes, no one would fly,” Baker said.

Instructors say with this training, they can keep families safe on and off the road.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that a parent does not get put in a situation where they have to plan their teen’s funeral,” Baker said.

If you know a teen who may be interested in the program, you can find more dates and locations on their website, www.putonthebrakes.org.