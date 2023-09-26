MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which caused delays for passengers.
Shortly after 5:15 a.m., RDU sent a message out on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Traveling to the airport this morning? Expect heavy traffic accessing the terminals and parking garage on John Brantley Boulevard due to a vehicle fire earlier this morning. Lanes are open but traffic is moving slowly.”
Kyle Dorsay took a video of the fully engulfed vehicle on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the video, the car is actively burning.
A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw the torched car on the tow truck as police were clearing the scene.
It is unknown what caused the fire or if anyone is injured. CBS 17 has reached out for more information.