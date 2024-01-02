RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From concerts to conventions, more people are visiting Raleigh.

Last year we saw huge events like the National Hockey League Stadium Series, Dreamville and more.

“We had a great year on the sports side. We hosted the Women’s Lacrosse National Championship and then the Soccer Tournament which was a new event brought to the U.S.” said Loren Gold, Executive Vice President of the Greater Raleigh Convention Visitor’s Bureau.

Gold says we can expect to see even more events this year.

The GRCVB says they’re also working on meeting their goal of 22 million visitors in Raleigh by 2028 and plans for the future are ambitious.

“We’re hosting four NCAA championships in 2024, Dreamville’s back, it’ll be the last year of IBMA Bluegrass Live, excited about that, Galaxycon,” said Gold.

The soccer tournament in Cary will also return in 2024. New this is a women’s tournament, along with the men’s, competing for one million dollar prizes.

Gold says he’s confident the area will see an increase in visitors in 2024.

“The end goal is 21.7 million by 2028 so we feel like we’re going to get there,” said Gold.

Other projects like the expansion of international travel at RDU are also expected to boost tourism. RDU plans to offer International Flights to Mexico City and Frankfurt, Germany this summer.