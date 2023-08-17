RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tourism in Wake County is up.

That’s according to a new report from the Visit Raleigh, the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Thursday, it held its annual meeting in which it gave update visitation numbers for 2022.

A report released Thursday shows 17.8 million people visited Wake County in 2022. That’s a nearly 13 percent increase from the year before.

“It means to me tourism is definitely back. There is a tremendous amount of interest in Raleigh and Wake County,” said Dennis Edwards, the CEO of Visit Raleigh.

Those who visited pumped an estimated $3 billion into the economy, generating $287 million in tax revenue.

“$278 million is going right back into our local and state economy where there’s great interest in public safety and schools and roads and that money goes back into those types of investments,” said Edwards.

Visit Raleigh says it is on track with its goal of reaching almost 22 million visitors by 2028.

Edwards credits that to upcoming projects like the PNC Arena expansion and the Raleigh Convention Center expansion.