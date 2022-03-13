CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of people came out Sunday to help celebrate an annual event for those who may have been born with the green thumb or those who care about preserving the environment.

The town of Cary held its Arbor Day Foundation event at Bond Park.

This was Cary’s 39th consecutive year hosting the event, and they said it is a way for them to educate people on the importance of going green.

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s oldest and largest tree-planting organization.

Environmental Outreach Program Coordinator Sarah Justice said they plan similar events throughout the year, as a way for the town to manage urban forests through initiatives like the Spruce program.

“Cary has a long-standing commitment to protecting and preserving the environment, it’s in our mission and statement of values. So we try to do — rather small or large — we do events all year long to provide to our community members chances to engage and learn about environmental practices,” Justice said.

More than a dozen non-profit vendors from around the area participated in educating residents and selling items.

People who attended the event had the opportunity to enter into a drawing for a chance to win a home compost bin, rain barrel, or monarch butterfly garden habitat kit.

