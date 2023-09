CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Virtual Job Fairs became popular during the pandemic and continue to be a successful tool for employers and job seekers.

Cloudhire and JobFairX are putting on the Cary-based virtual fair this next Monday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It is called the entry-level virtual job fair and companies like Shopify, Lululemon, and Molson that are participating.

Make sure you register in advance, view the companies taking place, and secure an assigned interview time before you log on.