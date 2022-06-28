GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Garner wants the public to provide their feedback on a new pedestrian plan that will include more sidewalks for the town.

The Town of Garner was given a grant from the NCDOT that will go toward the completion of a pedestrian plan, it announced. The planning process began earlier this spring and is expected to continue through the spring of 2022.

The plan will develop more sidewalks and greenways to connect with schools, parks, transportation corridors and other destinations in the town.

From March to May this year, the town addressed the plan vision that included a kickoff meeting and a visioning exercise.

The Town of Garner also said it will address the existing pedestrian walkways through the end of June by collecting data, visiting sites and fieldwork while conducting stakeholder meetings.

From July to Sept., there will also be new plan recommendations, the town said. This will include several committee meetings as well as a public meeting.

Additionally, from Oct. 2022 to Feb. 2023, the town will finalize and adopt the plan. Town leaders will discuss funding, hold committee meetings and hold a meeting for the public, it said.

Community feedback will provide the basis for developing a safe and equitable pedestrian network for residents and visitors.

The survey will be available until July 4 and can be filled out here.