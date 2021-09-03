Town of Garner to honor gold medalist, Garner Magnet High grad Randolph Ross

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner town officials plan to honor a Garner Magnet High School graduate who won a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics next week.

Randolph Ross, a North Carolina A&T student, won the gold in the men’s 4×400-meter relay last month in Tokyo.

Ross will be presented a key to the town during the town council meeting on Sept. 7, according to a news release from Garner officials.

The mayor will also proclaim Sept. 7 as Randolph Ross Day.

Ross is scheduled to attend the meeting along with his family. Ross’ father, Duane Ross, has coached North Carolina A&T’s track and field teams since 2012.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Town Hall at 900 7th Ave.

Ross finished his sophomore year by winning the men’s 400-meter title at the NCAA Championships where he ran the world’s fastest time at 43.85, according to the university.