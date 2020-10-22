Town of Wake Forest cancels large outdoor events through March 2021 due to pandemic

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)– The Town of Wake Forest is canceling outdoor events that draw large crowds through March of 2021, the Town announced Thursday.

The extended moratorium on large gatherings is for all Town-sponsored events.

As a result of extended moratorium, the Lighting of Wake Forest will be canceled but a virtual event will be offered on December 4.

No other outdoor events are scheduled from now through the first quarter of the year, the Town said.

The Christmas Historic Home Tour had been set for December 5, but the Historic Preservation Commission announced in July it was postponing the event until 2021.

The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, which has been closed since late March, is scheduled to reopen in November, the Town said.

The Renaissance Centre will begin to host a limited number of in-person events with reduced capacity in accordance with state guidelines, the Town said.