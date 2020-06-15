Town officials hope to bring shoppers to downtown Wake Forest with new raffle campaign

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Wake Forest wants to help its downtown businesses and plan to do so with the “Red, White & Blue – Downtown Wake Forest Needs You” campaign.
Here’s how it works: For every $25 you spend at one of the participating downtown businesses, you get a raffle ticket for a weekly drawing.
The grand prize every week will come in the form of Downtown Dollars – $1,500 will be handed out between June 13 and July 5. The grand prize winner will receive $500 in Downtown Dollars. The downtown dollars can be used the same as cash.
The drawings will be held on the following Wednesdays: June 17, June 24, July 1, and July 8. Winners will be announced on the Wake Forest Downtown Facebook and Instagram pages.
The following businesses are participating in the campaign:
• B & W Hardware, Co.
• Bella Music
• Nancy Jo Photography
• Next Consignment
• North Carolina General Stores
• Page 158 Books
• Record Krate
• Renegade Motorcycle
• Southern Suds & Gifts
• Sweeties Candy Shop
• Sugar Magnolia Café (purchases of alcohol are not eligible)
• The Cotton Company
• The Lemon Tree
• Unwined on White (purchases of alcohol are not eligible)
• Wake Forest Art & Frame
• Wake Forest Coffee Company
Click here to learn more about Downtown Dollars and all of the downtown merchants.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
