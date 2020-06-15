Town officials hope to bring shoppers to downtown Wake Forest with new raffle campaign

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Wake Forest wants to help its downtown businesses and plan to do so with the “Red, White & Blue – Downtown Wake Forest Needs You” campaign.

Here’s how it works: For every $25 you spend at one of the participating downtown businesses, you get a raffle ticket for a weekly drawing.

The grand prize every week will come in the form of Downtown Dollars – $1,500 will be handed out between June 13 and July 5. The grand prize winner will receive $500 in Downtown Dollars. The downtown dollars can be used the same as cash.

The drawings will be held on the following Wednesdays: June 17, June 24, July 1, and July 8. Winners will be announced on the Wake Forest Downtown Facebook and Instagram pages.

The following businesses are participating in the campaign:

• B & W Hardware, Co.

• Bella Music

• Nancy Jo Photography

• Next Consignment

• North Carolina General Stores

• Page 158 Books

• Record Krate

• Renegade Motorcycle

• Southern Suds & Gifts

• Sweeties Candy Shop

• Sugar Magnolia Café (purchases of alcohol are not eligible)

• The Cotton Company

• The Lemon Tree

• Unwined on White (purchases of alcohol are not eligible)

• Wake Forest Art & Frame

• Wake Forest Coffee Company

Click here to learn more about Downtown Dollars and all of the downtown merchants.

More headlines from CBS17.com: