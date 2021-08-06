Town to change name to S’Morrisville to celebrate National s’mores Day

PARK CITY, UT – SEPTEMBER 24: Guests make smores during the Team USA Media Summit opening reception at the Red Pine Lodge on September 24, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Morrisville going all-out to celebrate National S’mores Day next week.

So much so that it will change its name to S’Morrisville for the day on Wednesday.

Festivities in S’Morrisville will include the town’s annual event at the Morrisville Community Park at 152- Morrisville Pkwy. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., residents can come by the park for a free s’more after dinner.

Town officials are also asking for people to submit a short video — a minute or less — about their favorite s’mores experience. The clips can include a story about a camping trip or their first time having s’mores. Videos can be shared on social media with the hashtag #smorrisville.

Five videos will be picked and the creators will receive a S’Morrisville “swag bag.”