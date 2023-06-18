RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you noticed a tracking dog conducting a search in East Raleigh this weekend, it wasn’t looking for a missing person, it was actually searching for missing puppies.

The dog and handler are part of the Beagle Recovery And Tracking Team (BRATT). The nonprofit is a group of volunteers and their dogs who work to track down other dogs when they get lost.

They spent the weekend looking for 8-week-old puppies named Ken and Barbie that managed to escape from their foster home’s yard near the Village at Beacon Hill neighborhood. There is a $1,000 reward for the puppies’ safe return, but the tracking team simply wants to bring the pups home.

Once they’re found the puppies will be up for adoption through Triangle Beagle Rescue. If you have any information about the puppies, you can email info@tribeagles.org