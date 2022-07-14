RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A delivery truck caught fire at a Sam’s Club in downtown Raleigh Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. at the Sam’s Club at 2537 S. Saunders St., according to Robert Hodge, a battalion chief for Raleigh fire department.

Hodge said the fire involved the cab of a tractor-trailer that was backed up to the store’s loading dock.

The cab was surrounded by concrete walls of the store, which kept the blaze from spreading to the building or roof of the store, Hodge said.

Several units were called to the scene, but by the time they arrived the fire was “basically out,” Hodge said.

No one was injured. Hodge said the store was not evacuated.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.