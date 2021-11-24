Tractor-trailer crash on I-540 in Raleigh closes several lanes, exit ramp

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several lanes of Interstate 540 east and an exit ramp were blocked Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer went off the road and crashed, according to Raleigh police.

Police said that as of 4:30 a.m. two lanes on I-540 east near the Glenwood Avenue exit are open but will be shut down when the 18-wheeler is removed from the scene.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. and the ramp to Glenwood Avenue is expected to be closed until 7 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not seriously injured in the crash, police said.

It’s unclear at this time if any charges will be filed against the truck driver.