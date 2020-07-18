Tractor-trailer flips during crash on I-440 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer crashed into other cars as it flipped on its side along Interstate 440 Saturday afternoon in Raleigh.

The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. along westbound I-440 just south of the New Bern Avenue exit, according to the NC DOT.

Raleigh police said the tractor-trailer was a flatbed that was carrying an exvacator. After the crash, the tractor trailer was leaking fuel.

One lane was opened in the area, but police said it will be several hours before the highway is completely reopened.

One minor injury was reported.

