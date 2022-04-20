RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The on-ramp from Capital Boulevard to Interstate 440 eastbound will be closed, possibly for the entire day, after a tractor-trailer overturned there, according to Raleigh police.

Police told CBS 17 that a semi-truck was merging onto the interstate and may have taken the turn too fast, causing it to flip on its side.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash but remained at the scene, police said.

The on-ramp will be closed for at least half the day, and possibly the entire day as crews clean up the scene and attempt to flip the tractor over and remove it from the road, according to authorities.

This is the second incident on I-440 Wednesday morning. A pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles and killed just before 4 a.m. on I-440 westbound near Lake Boone Trail.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.