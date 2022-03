ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – An overturned tractor-trailer blocked a major road in Zebulon Thursday evening, according to the fire department.

The crash happened east of the town on N.C. 39 between U.S. 264 and N.C. 97. A photo shared by the Zebulon Fire Department showed what appeared to be a tractor trailer overturned and partially off the road.

The fire department asked drivers to avoid the area.

It wasn’t known if anyone was injured.