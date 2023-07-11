RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck involving a tractor-trailer has slowed traffic on U.S. 64 East in Wake County at Mile Marker 15.

The wreck which happened around 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday, is east of Zebulon near Wendell Boulevard, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The right lane is closed two miles after Exit 13 (U.S. 64 Business). Impact to traffic is expected to be high, the NCDOT said.

A NCDOT camera showed a tractor-trailer off the side of U.S. 64. The event is expected to end at 5:56 p.m., the NCDOT said.