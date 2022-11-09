WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — What was originally reported as a traffic accident turned into a gunshot wound to the head for one driver in Wendell.

At approximately 11 a.m., the Wendell Police Department responded to a reported accident at the intersection of Wendell Falls Parkway and Martin Pond Road.

Once on scene, officers said a driver in a Ford Mustang was suffering from a gunshot wound. CBS 17 confirmed the gunshot wound was to the head.

Police also said a white Ford F-150 was involved in the crash.

However, officers have not confirmed whether the drivers involved in the accident are directly connected to the shooting.

No foul play is expected and the incident is under investigation.