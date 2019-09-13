Traffic Alert: Crane removal will cause headaches on Wilmington Street in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – We have a traffic alert for drivers traveling in downtown Raleigh over the weekend.
The 500-block of S. Wilmington Street will be closed to traffic until Monday, Sept. 16.
Construction crews will be breaking down a crane. The temporary road closure is along S. Wilmington Street between E. Lenoir Street and E. Cabarrus Street.
After the crane is removed, road access to Wilmington Street will continue to be limited between Lenoir and Cabarrus streets during the construction of the First National Bank.
During the week from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., there will be two lanes open. One lane will be open to traffic after peak morning traffic.
Construction should wrap up in early 2020. Lane closures will be in place until that happens.
