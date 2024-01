WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A roadway in Wake Forest was temporarily closed in both directions after at least one vehicle flipped over in a crash involving four vehicles on Wednesday.

The crash resulted in the closure along both eastbound and westbound lanes of Dr. Calvin Jones Highway/NC 98 Bypass near South Franklin Street.

Wake Forest officials said the crash caused major delays, but the roadway has since reopened.

There were no serious injuries.