RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Water will conduct a right lane closure of eastbound Martin Luther King Blvd. on Friday.

The closure between Fayetteville and Wilmington streets for a planned sewer improvement project will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and is expected to last through 4 p.m. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather or other factors.

Motorists approaching this area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible, the city said. Motorists should be aware of all posted traffic signs, closures, traffic cones, and work crews.

Water customers in this area should not experience any interruption of services. If interruption happens, impacted customers will be notified by Raleigh Water staff via phone call, property visit, and/or door hanger.