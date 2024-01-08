RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A portion of Six Forks Road in Raleigh was shut down during Monday afternoon rush-hour because of a water main repair.

Raleigh Water crews closed the northbound lane of the 6000 block of Six Forks Road between Lynn Road and Woods Ream Drive, officials said around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

City officials said the closure is expected to last through 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers traveling north on Six Forks Road are advised to take a right on Lynn Road, left on Sandy Forks Road, left on Arbor Grande Way, left on Mountain Brooke Lane, left on Westbrook Drive and then back onto Six Forks Road.

Raleigh officials said motorists approaching this work area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Customers in this area should not experience any interruption of services.