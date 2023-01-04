RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No travel is happening in either direction of Western Boulevard as a water main broke Wednesday afternoon near the intersection with Interstate 440, The Raleigh Police Department said Wednesday.

The closure is not impacting any traffic on I-440. However, CBS 17’s Gilat Melamed reported from the scene that officers are directing traffic on Western Boulevard so cars can drive onto the interstate.

A CBS 17 crew is on the scene to keep track of the latest updates to this closure and repair.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.