RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has confirmed one person has died in a crash on Six Forks Road Monday afternoon.

Police said a total of three cars were involved in the crash that happened around 1:20 p.m. Police said the crash happened when a car traveling south went into the northbound lanes.

An investigation is underway. Raleigh police said they have closed all lanes along Six Forks Road between Sawmill Road and Newton Road.

In the meantime, drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

This story will be updated with any new information as becomes available.