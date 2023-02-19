RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh street will close overnight for four nights beginning Sunday evening, according to Raleigh Transportation.

Raleigh Transportation said the entire street of East Hargett will close overnight from Feb. 19-22 between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for crane setup.

E. Hargett is between Fayetteville and South Wilmington streets, which is a few blocks from Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.

The street and sidewalk will be open during the day from Sunday through Wednesday.

Raleigh Transportation included this image for a detour around E. Hargett Street.