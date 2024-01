WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic signals at a Wake Forest intersection are back up after being down earlier Sunday morning, according to the town.

Police officers had to direct traffic at the intersection of South Main Street/U.S. Highway 1A and Dr. Calvin Jones Highway/N.C. 98 Bypass due to a traffic signal outage.

“Motorists are urged to slow down and proceed through this area with caution,” the town said in its previous statement.