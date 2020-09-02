Traffic changes coming to North Carolina State Farmers Market will make getting around easier

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It will soon be easier to pull in and out of the North Carolina State Farmers Market with the addition of a new entrance and exit for drivers.

The Raleigh market gets congested quickly in the front parking lot. Marketing manager Sim McIver says the only way to get out of the market is to go right back by the farmers market, which is heavy with vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

“It jams up, it impedes people from getting on the market, it impedes people getting off the market, it’s a traffic jam really’ McIver said.

McIver said a new entrance and exit will provide another way in and out.

“What the new entrance and exit will do, will allow customers to exit out of that front parking lot, as well as enter, and the exit, they’ll exit out south on Lake Wheeler Road toward I-40,” he said.

The 90-day project is already underway and is expected to wrap up by November. After that, the plan is to add additional parking spaces at the State Farmers Market to accommodate the 3 million visitors per year.

“The initial plan was about 85 to 91 parking spaces, so that will be a tremendous boost,” McIver said.

He encourages people to come out while the summer season crops are on stands. Peaches have about another month and new apples are starting to come back into the market. In a few weeks, pumpkins will be for sale.

