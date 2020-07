RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision has closed lanes of Hammond Road near Rush Street early Monday.

The collision occurred around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes in the 2600 block of Hammond Road.

A large tank appeared to have come off a vehicle in the collision.

Emergency officials are on scene and have the road blocked off while they investigate.

No word if anyone was injured in the incident.

Please avoid the area if possible.