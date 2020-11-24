Fatal traffic collision involving 5 vehicles closes Raleigh’s Falls of Neuse Road

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Provided to CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least one person is dead following a five-vehicle traffic collision on Falls of Neuse Road at Forest Pines Drive in Raleigh.

The collision occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Initially, Raleigh police described the incident as a “serious injury wreck” but later confirmed one person had died in the collision.

Falls of Neuse Road has been closed between Capital Boulevard and Forest Pines Drive while police investigate.

Avoid the area if possible.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories