Fatal traffic collision involving 5 vehicles closes Raleigh’s Falls of Neuse Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least one person is dead following a five-vehicle traffic collision on Falls of Neuse Road at Forest Pines Drive in Raleigh.
The collision occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Initially, Raleigh police described the incident as a “serious injury wreck” but later confirmed one person had died in the collision.
Falls of Neuse Road has been closed between Capital Boulevard and Forest Pines Drive while police investigate.
Avoid the area if possible.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
