An NCDOT camera shows minor backup on I-440 west near Lake Boone Trail. (NCDOT)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic accident on Thursday morning briefly closed the ramp going onto Interstate 440 westbound at Lake Boone Trail.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, the crash happened at 7:21 a.m. on I-440 west at mile marker five.

Raleigh police said a passenger car was traveling on the ramp when it hit a truck. The truck overturned, closing the ramp.

Police said people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The ramp reopened at 8:02 a.m.