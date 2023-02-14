RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday, Raleigh city leaders discussed the city’s Vision Zero program aimed at eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries.

This comes as the Raleigh Police Department reports 62 traffic deaths in 2022, up from 40 in 2021. The department also said while that number was up, there have only been two traffic deaths so far this year.

A city report given to city council members shows traffic and pedestrian deaths concentrated around downtown as well as other fatal crashes frequently reported along Capital Boulevard at I-440.

“I avoid Capital at all costs, look now, there’s a lot going on,” truck driver Carrie Ingram said. “I do know people who have been in accidents on Capital Boulevard.”

City councilmember Jonathan Melton said he always tries to walk, bike or use a scooter downtown.

“I have seen great improvements over the past couple of years with non-car infrastructure,” Melton said. “We’re making a lot of progress but there’s certainly more work to be done.”

As Raleigh grows, the city is creating a Vision Zero program, a roadmap for how multiple agencies prioritize areas and improvement projects aimed at preventing traffic deaths.

The city will put together a Vision Zero task force and launch a website so people can see what road safety projects are already in the works with the state transportation department or planned.

“Overall, whether you bike, scoot, walk, use a wheelchair or drive, Vision Zero is important for everybody,” Melton said.

Tuesday’s presentation said the Vision Zero program accompanies 90 completed safety upgrades done in collaboration with the state department of transportation and 50 school zone improvements over the past few years.