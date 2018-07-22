Deadly crash closes busy Raleigh road, hundreds without power Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A busy Raleigh road closed Sunday morning after a car struck a tree and utility pole, killing the driver of the vehicle.

Police say the accident happened around 5:07 a.m. at East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place. The vehicle left the roadway, crashed into a tree then into a utility pole, according to authorities.

The accident left downed power lines and a power outage impacting about 1,600 customers in the area.

Duke Energy says the power may be out until at least 4:45 p.m.

The name of the male victim has not been released.