Deadly crash closes busy Raleigh road, hundreds without power
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A busy Raleigh road closed Sunday morning after a car struck a tree and utility pole, killing the driver of the vehicle.
Police say the accident happened around 5:07 a.m. at East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place. The vehicle left the roadway, crashed into a tree then into a utility pole, according to authorities.
The accident left downed power lines and a power outage impacting about 1,600 customers in the area.
Duke Energy says the power may be out until at least 4:45 p.m.
The name of the male victim has not been released.