RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A power outage in the areas along Glenwood Avenue near Millbrook and Lynn roads in Raleigh have caused traffic lights to go out.

Duke Energy reported that 1,423 customers were without power shortly before 8 a.m. Power is expected to be restored at 9:45 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., 243 customers remain without power.

Raleigh police said officers are directing traffic in the busiest intersections. Police ask drivers to be cautious when traveling through the area.