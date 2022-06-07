FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Fuquay-Varina on Monday night ended with a man fleeing on foot with a gun.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, an officer with the Fuquay-Varina Police Department saw a white Chrysler Sebring pull into a Sheetz parking lot on 1885 North Broad St.

The officer learned the vehicle had an active DMV pick-up order due to an insurance irregularity.

The officer approached the driver to conduct an investigation and detected a strong odor of marijuana. The officer began a conversation with the two occupants.

The officer repeatedly warned the passenger outside the vehicle to stop trying to open the passenger door, but the passenger did not comply, police said.

Officials said Aaron Jamell Kersey, 22, then opened the passenger door, reached into the vehicle’s passenger side, and removed a firearm.

Kersey ran away from the officer while holding the firearm and fled into a nearby wood line, police said. A few minutes later, Kersey exited the wood line and surrendered himself to law enforcement.

Kersey appeared to be in duress and a medical unit was called.

Holly Springs Police Department K-9 Officer Juarez and her K-9 partner responded to the scene to locate the discarded firearm.

Juarez and her partner were able to locate approximately thirty grams of marijuana in a clear plastic bag in the wood line area where Kersey ran into, police said.

Kersey was charged with one count of carrying a concealed gun, one count of resisting public officer and one count of possession of marijuana 1/2 to 1 1/2 ounce.

Kersey received a $2,000 secured bond at the Wake County Justice Center. A court date is set for July 15.