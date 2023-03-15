RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows Wake County had the most alcohol-related traffic crashes in the state last year.

The county reported 1,082 total alcohol-related crashes with 37 fatalities in 2022. Meanwhile, Mecklenburg County had 1,032 alcohol-related crashes with 57 fatalities.

From high speeds to impaired driving, law enforcement agencies across the state are ramping up patrols during the week of St. Patrick’s Day.

“Work some of these heavily traveled roadways, these high crash areas that we see and put forth an effort in reducing the impaired driving and the high speed violations,” Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Beckley Vaughan said.

Vaughan said enforcement is not just about finding drunk drivers, but also noticing the signs of other types of impairment.

“We’re getting an awful lot of drivers that are impaired on drugs, whether they’re prescribed drugs or illegal narcotics,” Vaughan said. “A lot of those types of crashes, especially the fatal crashes, will live with the families forever.”

He said the spring and summer bring more cars out on the roadways and more dangerous driving.

“Especially as summertime starts to roll around we will see an increase in impaired driving violations,” Vaughan said. “More people are traveling, more people are going on spring break.”