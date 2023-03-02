RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Capital Boulevard, police say.

Raleigh police told CBS 17 that 31-year-old Paul Cornelius Easter was stopped at around 12:44 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of the road for a traffic violation.

According to an arrest warrant, 31-year-old Paul Cornelius Easter is charged with:

felony possession of methamphetamine,

possession of marijuana,

two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia,

driving while impaired,

expired registration, and

expired inspection.

His first court appearance was at 10 a.m. on Thursday.