RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Capital Boulevard, police say.
Raleigh police told CBS 17 that 31-year-old Paul Cornelius Easter was stopped at around 12:44 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of the road for a traffic violation.
According to an arrest warrant, 31-year-old Paul Cornelius Easter is charged with:
- felony possession of methamphetamine,
- possession of marijuana,
- two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia,
- driving while impaired,
- expired registration, and
- expired inspection.
His first court appearance was at 10 a.m. on Thursday.