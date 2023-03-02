RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Capital Boulevard, police say.

Raleigh police told CBS 17 that 31-year-old Paul Cornelius Easter was stopped at around 12:44 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of the road for a traffic violation.

According to an arrest warrant, 31-year-old Paul Cornelius Easter is charged with:

  • felony possession of methamphetamine,
  • possession of marijuana,
  • two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia,
  • driving while impaired,
  • expired registration, and
  • expired inspection.

His first court appearance was at 10 a.m. on Thursday.