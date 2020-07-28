Trailer carrying wheat straw catches fire on US Highway 264 in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A tractor-trailer carrying bales of wheat straw caught fire on the side of U.S. Highway 264 in Zebulon Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

According to authorities, a tractor-trailer was heading down U.S. 264 near U.S. Highway 64 when it got a flat tire. Because the tire was spinning so much, it sparked something underneath the trailer that then ignited the wheat straw.

(Photo: Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

Officials on scene told CBS 17 that traffic will be impacted for some time as they try to remove the bales of wheat straw that got soaked by water. The fire chief said the straw is now basically mulch and is very hard to remove.

Zebulon fire and Hopkins Rural Fire Department responded to the fire and are rotating crews due to the heat, authorities said.

The road will be down to one lane until everything is cleared.

Officials did not say if anyone was injured.