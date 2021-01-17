Train collides with car left on railroad tracks in Cary, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A train and a car collided in Cary Sunday night, officials say.

The incident was discovered just after 9:50 p.m. along North Harrison Avenue between Adams Street and Hillsboro Street, according to Cary town officials.

North Harrison Avenue was closed between the two streets until just after 11 p.m.

Officials said that it appears that the car, possibly a Dodge Challenger, was left parked on North Harrison Avenue across the tracks.

“We do not believe the driver was inside the vehicle when it was struck by the train,” Cary police said in a news release.

Police are investigating why the car was left on the tracks. No injuries were reported.

The train involved in the crash, which appeared to be a freight train, has been stopped and will move again once the car is clear from the tracks, police said.