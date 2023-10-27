RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Transportation got in the Halloween spirit Friday in an effort to get more people in the community involved with transportation throughout the city.

The event offered visitors a chance to have their voices heard about projects, as well as to learn more about what is being offered.

“Oh, we’ve got a great time here for the community to come out and learn more about transportation,” said Paul Kallam, the Director of Transportation for the City of Raleigh.

With several projects happening across the city, including improvements to major roads like Six Forks Road and Atlantic Avenue, the event offered a face-to-face opportunity between visitors and staff.

“First and foremost, for us is really to reach out, hear what’s on the community’s minds and take that information back and dissect it here, and look forward to pushing projects out,” Kallam explained.

There was also a chance to experience some of the things the city has to offer first-hand, including taking a tour of a new natural gas powered GoRaleigh bus.

“Many people that don’t use GoRaleigh on a daily basis are really amazed at how nice the vehicles are, the rider experience,” said David Eatman, Assistant Director of Transportation.

Staff say they embraced the Halloween spirit to encourage as many families as possible to get out and participate, as the event serves as an important reminder of the city’s resources as Raleigh’s growth continues.

“Certainly, the transit system, as the City of Raleigh grows, it’s always been important, but will continue to be, and a bigger presence in the future,” Eatman said.