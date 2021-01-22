Travelers at RDU speak out as face masks now required at airports, on planes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden signed an order Thursday requiring face masks at airports and on planes, including at RDU which saw a 66 percent drop in travelers last year due to the pandemic.

Charlene Abdullah had to show a negative COVID-19 test before heading to Denmark.

Abdullah said she feels this new mask order in the U.S. will help bring travelers back through RDU, boost business and better align with stricter restrictions around the world.

“It definitely makes me feel a bit safer. I was a bit afraid because I wasn’t sure if the proper measures were being taken. The different measures are interesting depending on each country you visit,” said Abdullah, who lives in Raleigh.

However, others think the order is excessive.

“I just took two flights one of them was five hours, one was an hour and a half. So for five hours to have a mask on your face that’s unnecessary. You travel at your own risk — if you’re prayed up by God, you shouldn’t have anything to worry about,” said Alexander Porter, of Sanford.

RDU officials say they already require workers and travelers to wear a face mask and have since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The airport released a statement to CBS 17.

“RDU has required all airport guests and workers to wear a face covering since the beginning of the pandemic. We will work closely with our federal partners on how to best comply with the executive order but do not anticipate any operational changes because of the face covering requirement already in place.”

The order also makes face coverings mandatory on trains, ships and buses.