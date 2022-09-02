RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Looking to travel this Labor Day weekend? You might want to pre-check your flight before heading to the airport. Triple AAA predicts Friday will be one of the busiest travel times to start off the busy weekend.

Triple AAA also says close to 13 Million people will choose air travel this weekend instead of driving.

The Raleigh-Durham International Airport expects more than 150,000 passengers will fly through the airport, compared to the 128,000 last year. That’s a 17% increase in just one year.

Lekoh Ngwe said she was flying to Houston for the weekend when she walked inside of the airport and saw the ridiculous line.

“I Never in my life have I seen a line this long in Raleigh….ever! And this is ridiculous….I’m stressed,” Ngwe said.

And she wasn’t the only one. Lines Friday morning snaked around the entry way forcing people to wait.

“I was surprised to see this line as long as it is–but I don’t mind traveling on a holiday weekend,” Conner Runyan said; who was traveling to Denver for his brother bachelors party.

“It’s usually a lot shorter than this–but it’s going pretty quick, but I never seen one this long–that’s for sure,” John Horton told CBS 17.

RDU officials recommend you arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

They also said they don’t believe traffic outside of the airport would be much of a problem until the Thanksgiving and Winter Holiday months.