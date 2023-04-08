CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — As heavy rains and winds continued for a second straight night in central North Carolina, more damage was reported Saturday night in Cary.

Just after 9 p.m., a tree fell in a Cary neighborhood, hitting two cars and a house, according to Cary police.

The incident took place at a home at the corner of Elm Street and Ellynn Drive, which is just southwest of Cary Senior High School, Cary police said.

The tree first hit a power pole before smashing onto the two cars and then landing on a home.

Duke Energy indicates about 55 customers are without power after the incident.

Police said no one was trapped or injured.