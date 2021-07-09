Tree falls on Cary home as heavy storms move through Triangle

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — As heavy thunderstorms moved through Wake County Friday afternoon, a tree fell on a home in Cary.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. at a house in a neighborhood near Walnut Street.

In video from the scene, a tree hit a two-story house, knocking part of a wall down. Because of the damage, an interior part of the home was visible from the street. The roof was also damaged.

A car along the street also appeared to be damaged by the tree.

Crews at the scene said the family who lives in the home will not be able to stay there Friday night because of the damage.

No one was injured.