Tree falls, taking out power lines and blocking road near NC State

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tree fell in a Raleigh neighborhood Friday night, taking out power lines and blocking a road.

A CBS 17 crew observed a fallen tree blocking Dixie Trail, which is a road near North Carolina State University that connects Wade Avenue and Hillsborough Street.

The tree fell some time after 8 p.m. Raleigh police said a car was damaged. The road will be blocked until the tree is removed.

According to Duke Energy, about 15 customers are without power in the area.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories