Tree falls, taking out power lines and blocking road near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tree fell in a Raleigh neighborhood Friday night, taking out power lines and blocking a road.

A CBS 17 crew observed a fallen tree blocking Dixie Trail, which is a road near North Carolina State University that connects Wade Avenue and Hillsborough Street.

The tree fell some time after 8 p.m. Raleigh police said a car was damaged. The road will be blocked until the tree is removed.

According to Duke Energy, about 15 customers are without power in the area.

