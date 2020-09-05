Tree falls, taking out power lines and blocking road near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tree fell in a Raleigh neighborhood Friday night, taking out power lines and blocking a road.
A CBS 17 crew observed a fallen tree blocking Dixie Trail, which is a road near North Carolina State University that connects Wade Avenue and Hillsborough Street.
The tree fell some time after 8 p.m. Raleigh police said a car was damaged. The road will be blocked until the tree is removed.
According to Duke Energy, about 15 customers are without power in the area.
